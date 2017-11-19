Damascus shelled by militants, 22 people injured - police source

Militant grenade launcher in Eastern Ghouta fired several shells at the Al Mujtahid and Set Zaynab districts in Damascus leaving 22 civilians injured, a local police source told Sputnik on Saturday.

According to the source, the shelling has caused significant material damage.

Shellings have recently increased in Damascus, with the recent taking place the day before, with at least 4 civilians, including a child, being killed as a result of an attack by militants.

According to the information provided by sources close to Astana talks on the Syrian peace settlement, Damascus may become a new safe zone in Syria in addition to those already existing in Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, as well as the northwestern Idlib, Latakia, Hama and Aleppo and

