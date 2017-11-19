Azerbaijan's Malkin - world champion in tumbling

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Shahin Kazimzade – Trend:

The young athlete Mikhail Malkin, representing Azerbaijan has become today the winner of the 25th World Tambling competitions held in Sofia.

21-year-old gymnast of the club "Ojag Sport" did not leave a single chance for his seven opponents in the final jump on the acrobatic track.

He outstripped the Russian sportsman Alexander Lisitsyn and Dominic Mensah from Great Britain.

