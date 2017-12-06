Southern California fire is 'out of control,' forcing thousands to evacuate

Howling Santa Ana winds pushed a wildfire from rural hills into parts of the Southern California city of Ventura overnight with explosive speed, destroying dozens of buildings and forcing thousands of people to evacuate, CNN reports.

By Tuesday morning, the fire had burned about 45,000 acres in 13 hours, and some homes were ablaze in the northern part of Ventura -- a city of more than 100,000 people along the Pacific coast.

The fast-moving fire forced sheriff's deputies to knock on doors to warn residents to evacuate in the dark. About 150 buildings, including homes and an evacuated Ventura hospital, had been destroyed by Tuesday morning.

On Ventura's northern edge, at least 10 homes and numerous palm trees were burning in one neighborhood, sending thick smoke and dangerous embers into the gusty air.