Cholera kills 8 in southern Tanzania

2017-12-10

Eight people have died and 185 others have been hospitalized in three weeks since cholera broke out in southern Tanzania's region of Ruvuma, a health official said on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

Ruvuma Regional Medical Officer Gozibert Mutahyabarwa said that the first case of cholera was reported on Nov. 18 in Nyasa District.

According to Mutahyabarwa, regional authorities managed to establish cholera treatment centers in different parts of Nyasa District.

"The victims in the established camps were responding well to the treatments," the medical officer said in an interview.

He identified villages affected by the disease as Mtipwili, Chuilu, Kwambe, Matenje, Lundo, Lipingo, Ngindo and Hongi.