More than 1.5 million Azerbaijanis visit Georgia in 11 months of 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

Trend:

One million 556 thousand Azerbaijanis visited Georgia in January-November 2017, the National Tourism Administration of Georgia reported.

This is the highest rate among the countries that visited Georgia.