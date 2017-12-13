No incident during OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijani-Armenian border

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Trend:

The OSCE monitoring held on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia near Azerbaijan’s Qazakh district passed without incidents, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Dec. 13.

The monitoring was held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative, said the ministry.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by Andrzej Kasprzyk, ambassador and the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative, as well as Ognjen Jovic, who is field assistant of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.