Ilham Aliyev taking part in OIC emergency summit on Jerusalem (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

2017-12-13 13:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Trend:

An extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the issue of Jerusalem has kicked off in Istanbul at the initiative of Turkey, the current chair of the organization.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the summit at the invitation of President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The summit under the motto "Unified Action in Solidarity with Al-Quds" brings together heads of state and government from around 50 countries.

Prior to the summit participants posed for official photos.

The event started with the recitation of ayahs from Holy Quran.

