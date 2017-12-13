Bakcell stand selected as most original stand of “BakuTel-2017”

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Trend:

Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, has been awarded for taking an active part at the 23rd Azerbaijan International Telecommunications and Information Technologies Exhibition and Conference “BakuTel 2017”. Bakcell’s stand has been named “the most original stand” of the exhibition.

In the course of the exhibition, held in the period from 5 to 8th of December 2017, the Bakcell stand has drawn a lot of attention and became one of the most popular and visited stands of this significant event. Thus, the guests of Bakcell stand had a unique opportunity to witness a first in Azerbaijan demonstration of 5G readiness and the data speed of up to 1 Gbps within the 4.5G Pro technology, along with the Robot Automation Latency Demo. Moreover, the visitors were able to get acquainted with some of the latest products and services of Bakcell, including the “Bakcell TaxFree app”, “Klass Postpaid”, “MyHour” and even “Free Instagram”.

In addition to that, the stand has featured 3 projects created completely by young Azerbaijani developers by means of the Bakcell’s “AppLab” program, as well as some fun contests and lots of other entertainment.

As a result, the “Bakcell” stand has been named as the most original stand of the exhibition, for its unique and innovative content, and was awarded with an official certificate from the Caspian Event Organizers (CEO), being the organizers of Bakutel-2017. Thus, the guests and participants of Bakcell stand at “BakuTel 2017” were as always able to acquire unforgettable experience, using the latest technologies in a friendly and entertaining atmosphere.

