US to continue supporting IGB project - Tillerson

2017-12-13 13:44 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.13

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The United States will continue to support the Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB) project, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in his remarks on “The U.S. and Europe: Strengthening Western Alliances”.

“The United States will continue to support European infrastructure projects, such as LNG-receiving facilities in Poland and the Interconnector Greece Bulgaria pipeline, to ensure that no country from outside Europe’s Energy Union can use its resources or its position in the global energy market to extort other nations,” he said.

Tillerson pointed out that enhancing European energy security by ensuring access to affordable, reliable, diverse, and secure supplies of energy is fundamental to national security objectives.