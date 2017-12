Italy likely to hold national elections on March 4

Italy is likely to hold national elections on March 4, Italian media reported on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

Corriere della Sera, Repubblica and Il Messaggero dailies said the country’s president will mostly likely dissolve parliament at the end of this month, opening the way for elections in early March.

They did not give any source for their reports.