Mahmoud Abbas: US lost mediator status in Palestine conflict settlement

2017-12-13 14:16 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The US has already lost its status of mediator in the settlement of the conflict in Palestine, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said.

Abbas made the remarks in Istanbul Dec. 13 at the opening ceremony of the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the issue of Jerusalem.

Abbas said that by recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the US grossly violates the international law.

"Muslim countries must express solidarity with Palestine," he said.