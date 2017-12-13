Acid leak in Upper Austria with 40 casualties

Fire brigades and rescue are disengaged Wednesday morning to a large-scale employment in Aschach at the Danube (district Eferding). In the factory of the starch manufacturer Agrana apparently leaked in an accident at work acid, confirmed the oö. Police media reports. Around 40 people have been taken to hospitals in Linz and Wels, reported Birgit Gitterle from the Red Cross Eferding of the APA.

Among them are contrary to first assumptions but several seriously injured, as many, let's not say for the time being. Those affected complained largely of respiratory problems after inhaling gas leaked from the factory premises. For rescue workers it was a major operation: three helicopters and 20 vehicles of the Red Cross and the workers-Samariterbundes transported injured, they were supported by eight practitioners from the area, so Gitterle. At the same time, the evacuation of the factory premises had to be accomplished. Around 200 to 300 people were taken to safety.