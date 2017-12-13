Abbas: Palestine to annul all agreements with Israel

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Palestine will annul all agreements with Israel, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said.

Abbas made the remarks in Istanbul Dec. 13 at the opening ceremony of the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the issue of Jerusalem.

Abbas added that this decision is made in protest against the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Previously, US President Donald Trump proclaimed that the US recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.