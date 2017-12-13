Iran’s intelligence forces disband counterfeit money gang

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Intelligence Ministry has seized the fake money making equipment in the western province of Kermanshah, authorities said.

The officials have discovered a considerable amount of fake money, special papers for printing money and printers in the hideout of the forgers, Intelligence Ministry said on its website.

The report added that the forgers printed a considerable amount of fake money and transferred them to surrounding provinces as well as the capital city Tehran over the past several months.

According to the report, organized crime groups have used the fake money produced by the forgers in Kermanshah.

Several individuals linked to the forgers and the heads of the group were arrested following the intelligence operation.

