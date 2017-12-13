Armenia still sees capital outflo

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Fuad Aslanov – Trend:

Starting from January 1, 2018, a paragraph of the protocol “On the Protection and Enforcement of Intellectual Property Rights” of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEC) will come into force in Armenia. It says that the principle of exhaustion of the exclusive right for a trademark is applied on the territory of the EAEC member states.

This implies prohibiting the import of any goods from a third country to Armenia without the consent of the trademark owner. For instance, if an Armenian citizen buys a car abroad with the aim to sell it in Armenia, he will not be allowed to import the car at the border checkpoint.

Armenian media are worried that this may lead to numerous negative consequences. Trademark owners can easily prohibit such kind of goods imports, and this will undoubtedly lead to a rise in the price of goods in Armenia. Therefore, many people in the country express dissatisfaction with Armenia’s membership in the EAEC.

“When our country was pushed into the EAEC, the power and its supporters in the media and expert community were ranting about the advantages of Armenia’s membership in this union, saying we would receive huge investments from Russia and Kazakhstan, lower prices for gas, oil products, food products and basic goods, including bread and dairy products,” says Armenian Report.

However, this did not happen and the situation in Armenia has not improved – unemployment, food prices increased in the country and Yerevan did not receive large investments from Moscow.