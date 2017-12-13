Azerbaijani contractors may take part in Kazakhstan’s oil projects

2017-12-13 15:12 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Azerbaijani oil contractors may take part in the implementation of projects to develop Kazakhstan’s oil fields, a source in the Azerbaijani government told Trend.

In particular, Azerbaijani contractors may be involved in the development of Kazakhstan's biggest fields, in particular, Karachaganak and Kashagan, the source said.

According to the source, this issue was outlined in the road map adopted during the meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in Baku on December 7.