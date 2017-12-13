Iran calls on OIC to condemn US over Jerusalem decision

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to strongly condemn the US decision on recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

“It is necessary to strongly condemn, through the OIC, the US decision on recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital as well as moving the US embassy to Jerusalem,” he told an extraordinary summit of the OIC on Wednesday in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

The meeting was convened and chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this morning.

“The recent decision by the US made it clear that the US is only seeking to secure the maximum interests of Israel and has no respect for the legitimate rights of Palestinians,” Rouhani added.

Rouhani further urged the Islamic countries to put differences aside and unite in order to help Palestine.

