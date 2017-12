Azerbaijan developing concept for organ transplantation from deceased donors

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

This year 76 patients have undergone transplantation operations at the Central Hospital of Oil Workers of Azerbaijan, nine patients undergone liver transplantation, Mirjalal Kazimi, the director of the Department of Surgery and Transplantation, said at a press conference on Dec.13.

He said that 22 percent of patients were children, the youngest of whom is five years old.