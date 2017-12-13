Two Reuters journalists missing in Myanmar

Two Reuters journalists are missing in Myanmar, with local media suggesting they have been detained by police.

The international news agency told the BBC they "have filed a missing person's report and are doing everything we can to locate them".

The two journalists are named as Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo. Reports say they were held near Yangon late on Tuesday.

Myanmar has seen increasing curbs on press freedom, especially on issues around the powerful military.

According to local paper Frontier Myanmar, the two were arrested on the outskirts of the commercial capital after being found in possession of military reports and a map of a location in northern Rakhine state.

Reports say they have been held under the Official Secrets Act. If found guilty they could be jailed for up to 14 years, The Irrawaddy said.