Kyrgyz, Uzbek presidents' meeting underway in Tashkent

2017-12-13

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

A meeting of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoye is taking place at the Durmen Residence in Tashkent.

The sides are expected to discuss prospects for the development of Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations, as well as other topical issues between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.