Ilham Aliyev: US President's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital causes great concern

2017-12-13 16:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that the US President's decision to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel causes a great concern.

President Ilham Aliyev made the remarks at the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul on Dec.13.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news