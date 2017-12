Ilham Aliyev: Muslims should know that Armenia, destroying our sacred mosques, can't be friend of Muslim countries

2017-12-13 16:42 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Trend:

Muslims should know that Armenia, destroying our sacred mosques can not be friend of Muslim countries, said Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks at the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul on Dec.13.

Story still developing

