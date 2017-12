Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan backs two-state solution by recognizing East Jerusalem as Palestine capital

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan supports the resolution of the conflict on the basis of two-state principles with recognition of East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

He made the remarks at the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul on Dec.13

Story still developing

