Gas pipeline explosion injures 15 in Karachi

2017-12-13

At least 15 people were injured when a gas pipeline exploded in SITE area of the city Wednesday, such tv reports.

According to the fire department, three rickshaws were also burnt down as fire erupted after a gas pipeline exploded in Metroville area of SITE. However, fire on the rickshaws was doused after some time.

A heavy contingent of Rangers and police was present at the site of fire.