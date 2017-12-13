Barama represented Azerbaijan at Seedstars CEE Summit (PHOTO)

2017-12-13 17:21 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Trend:

Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of Azercell Telecom LLC has represented our country at Seedstars CEE Summit with the support of PASHA Bank. Imran Baghirov, Head of Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center and Seedstars World Ambassador and “Wake me up” project startup which will join Seedstars Summit to be held in Switzerland in April, 2018, took part in the international conference held in Kiev, Ukraine. Imran Baghirov had a number of meetings with startups from Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Moldova and Georgia and made a speech about the activities of Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center and startups in Azerbaijan.

Notably, CEE Summit brings together the best and most promising players in innovation and technology sphere from around the world. Over 600 representatives attended the Seedstars CEE Summit which lasted for 3 days. The summit featured presentations by the participating startups, which was followed by panel discussions that engaged a range of topics and ideas pertinent to entrepreneurs in the region.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s leading mobile operator Azercell Telecom is closely cooperating with Seedstars.