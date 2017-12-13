Reps of int’l organizations ink document to support Azerbaijani family business facilities (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

A document of a joint project to support family business facilities in Azerbaijan’s Sheki-Zagatala economic zone has been signed by representatives of the EU, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Development Program.

Up to 30 families in Azerbaijan’s Sheki-Zagatala economic region will receive support for the development of family business facilities within the project, Rufat Elchiyev, head of the ABAD (Easy Support to Family Business) center, told reporters in Baku Dec. 13.

“These people will become private entrepreneurs, and will play an important role in the Azerbaijani economy,” Elchiyev said.