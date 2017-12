OIC summit declares East Jerusalem as Palestine’s capital

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu

East Jerusalem has been declared the capital of Palestine in a resolution adopted following the emergency summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, the Turkish media report Dec. 13.

The OIC also urged all countries to condemn the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.