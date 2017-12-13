EU may use experience of Azerbaijan’s ABAD, ASAN in its projects (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The EU may use the approach and system of operation of Azerbaijan’s ASAN service and ABAD public legal entity in its projects, Kestutis Jankauskas, head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan, said.

He was speaking Dec. 13 in Baku at a signing ceremony of a project to support family business facilities of Azerbaijan.

He noted that the work of ASAN service was highly assessed by Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs of the European External Action Service Jean-Christophe Belliard during his visit to Azerbaijan.

The EU has already supported ABAD projects, in particular in the Masalli district, and the fact that a farmer can supply own products to major chains of stores, demonstrates importance of such projects, because without them, it would have been much more difficult for rural producers to sell their products, said Jankauskas.