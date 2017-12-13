Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan backs two-state solution by recognizing East Jerusalem as Palestine capital (UPDATE 2)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Azerbaijan supports the resolution of the conflict on the basis of two-state principles with recognition of East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

He made the remarks at the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul on Dec.13

"The decision of the US President to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, which is contrary to international law and the UN Security Council resolution, and the transfer of the US embassy to this city causes great concern," President Aliyev said.

"This decision could negatively affect the just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, lead to dangerous consequences in the Middle East. We believe that the US should reconsider this decision," President Aliyev said.

"Several years ago, with the aim of assisting the Palestinian state, Azerbaijan held a donor conference in support of the founding conference of the Islamic Financial Security and Development Network of the City of Jerusalem. An international conference on the Jerusalem issue was held in July 2017 in Azerbaijan with the participation of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs of the United Nations, OIC and various non-governmental organizations and civil society organizations. A declaration was adopted at the conference condemning the occupation of East Jerusalem and the restrictions that was imposed on those who perform worship services in the Al-Aqsa Mosque. As always, we stand next to the people of Palestine today," said the President.

