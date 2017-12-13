Iran’s Zarif: Muslims stand with Palestine

2017-12-13

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that the Muslim world stands with Palestinians.

Zarif, who is accompanying Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his visit to Turkey to attend an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), made the remarks on Wednesday.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani earlier during the day addressing the OIC summit called on Muslims to unite against Israel, expressing Iran’s preparedness to cooperate with Islamic countries to defend the rights of Palestinian.

The meeting was convened and chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this morning following the US decision on recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

