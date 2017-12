Railway freight carriers of Azerbaijan, Austria, Turkey sign memo (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Officials from Azerbaijan Railways, Rail Cargo Austria and Turkish State Railroad Company signed a memorandum of understanding in Baku, Azerbaijan Railways said on Dec.13.

Azerbaijan Railways held a tripartite meeting with delegations, headed by Erik Regter, a member of the board at Rail Cargo Austria, and Veysi Kurt, General Director at Turkish State Railroad Company.