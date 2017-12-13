Azerbaijani banks get central bank’s notes for over 140M manats

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on placement of short-term notes of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) in the amount of 300 million manats with a maturity of 28 days, BSE said Dec. 13.

The demand during the auction was twofold less than supply – banks submitted applications for 147.36 million manats.

The applications were submitted at the price of 98.8472 manats (with a yield of 14.99 percent) and 99.2278 (10.01 percent).

The deadline for the payment on notes is Jan. 10, 2018.