Uzbek president outlines positive changes in healthcare sector

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 13

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

In 2017, Uzbekistan allocated 49.3 billion soums for construction and reconstruction of medical and social institutions, which is twice as much as a year earlier.

These data were given during a meeting on healthcare sector development, chaired by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. During the meeting, Mirziyoyev noted evident changes in healthcare sector, the president's press service reported.