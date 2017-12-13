Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan ink deals, voice commitment to deepen economic interaction

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a Joint Statement after their talks in an expanded format during Jeenbekov's visit to Tashkent on Dec. 13.

The following documents were also signed: Program between the Government of Uzbekistan and the Government of Kyrgyzstan on economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian cooperation for 2018-2021; Agreement between customs agencies on the organization of a simplified procedure for implementation of customs operations when transporting goods and vehicles (Simplified Customs Corridor); Agreement on scientific and technical cooperation between the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan and the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan; Plan of activities for cooperation between the Ministry for Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan in prevention and liquidation of emergency situations for 2018; Agreement on cooperation between the Federation of Trade Unions of Uzbekistan and the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan; Memorandum of Understanding between the Central Council of the Youth Union of Uzbekistan and the State Agency for Youth, Physical Culture and Sports under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the talks with participation of delegations, the main attention was paid to further development of political, trade and economic, transport and communication, banking and financial, scientific and technical, cultural, humanitarian and interregional cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, strengthening ties in industry, agriculture and other areas.

It was noted that the volume of trade between the countries is growing rapidly. For a period from January to November this year, mutual trade increased by more than 56 percent and reached $235 million.