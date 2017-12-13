Turkish, Iranian presidents mull Jerusalem resolution in Istanbul

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was held in Istanbul, the Turkish media reported Dec. 13.

The sides discussed the details of the resolution on Jerusalem, adopted during the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as well as regional issues.

In a resolution adopted following the summit on Dec. 13, East Jerusalem was declared the capital of Palestine. OIC also called on all countries to condemn the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump proclaimed that the US recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Israel proclaimed Jerusalem its capital after the end of the War of Independence in 1949. In 1967, after the Six Days War, it seized East Jerusalem and united it with the West Jerusalem, but the UN did not recognize this. Embassies of countries that have diplomatic relations with Israel are located mainly in Tel Aviv, Herzliya and Ramat Gan.

