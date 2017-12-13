Statoil intends to expand partnership with Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Statoil company intends to continue and expand partnership with Azerbaijan in the future, Fawad Quraishi, Norway’s Statoil Country Manager in Azerbaijan, said.

Quraishi made the remarks at the meeting with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov in Baku, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry said in a message Dec. 13.

According to the message, Quraishi congratulated Shahbazov on his appointment to the post of Azerbaijani energy minister.