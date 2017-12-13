Legal cellphone import doubles in Iran

Tehran, Iran, Dec. 13

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

The legal import of cellphones in Iran has witnessed a twofold rise, according to the recent statistics released by the Customs Administration of Iran.

According to the report, in the first eight months of the current fiscal year (since March 21), 1.742 million cellphones were imported, a twofold rise compared to the same period last year.

The value of the cellphones was $235.4 million, the report further mentions.

This is while based on reports released in November, only 3 percent of cellphones on sale in Iranian shops are legal.

The November report said that of all cellphones in the Iranian market, only 10 percent were legal, that is, their tariffs were paid at the custom house.