White House says not right time for talks with North Korea

2017-12-13 22:01 | www.trend.az | 1

There can be no negotiations with North Korea until it “fundamentally improves its behavior,” a White House official said on Wednesday, a day after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s offer to begin direct talks with Pyongyang anytime and without pre-conditions, Reuters reported.

“Given North Korea’s most recent missile test, clearly right now is not the time (for negotiations),” the White House National Security Council spokesman told Reuters.