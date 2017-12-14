Azerbaijan is the main economic and strategic partner of Kazakhstan in the Caucasus: ambassador

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Azerbaijan is the main economic and strategic partner of Kazakhstan in the Caucasus, ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Beybit Isabayev said on Wednesday at an event dedicated to the 26th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence.

"During the years of independence, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan developed very strong, friendly relations built on trust and equality. These relations are getting stronger every year. A huge potential of mutually beneficial cooperation allows foreseeing the bright future of relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan," ambassador said.

Over the past 10 years, Azerbaijan has achieved impressive progress in the development of the national economy, ambassador added.

"We are pleased to see the growing influence of the country", ambassador said.

Isabayev noted that Azerbaijan is one of the key regional participants of the global energy policy.

Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov congratulated the Ambassador of Kazakhstan and all the people of Kazakhstan on the 26th anniversary of independence. He noted that during independence, under the leadership of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan has become one of the leading countries of the region.

"Relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are dynamically developing in many spheres, and especially in the energy sphere and serve as an example of strong mutual cooperation", minister said.

He noted the important role of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in achieving today's results of bilateral cooperation.

