Global oil supply rises to highest level in 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.14

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Global oil supply rose 0.2 million barrels per day (mb/d) in November to 97.8 mb/d, the highest in a year, according to the Monthly Oil Market Report of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The reason for such a high level was the rising US production, IEA analysts believe.

“Output was nonetheless down 1.1 mb/d on a year ago when Russia and Middle East OPEC producers pumped at record rates,” said the report.

IEA expects non-OPEC supply to rise by 0.6 mb/d in 2017 and 1.6 mb/d next year.