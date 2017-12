Kazakhstan to restructure Georgia's debt

2017-12-14

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan ratified the agreement on restructuring Georgia's debt to Kazakhstan.

Finance Minister of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov, addressing a plenary session of the Chamber of Senate, recalled that the agreement was signed on June 13, 2017.