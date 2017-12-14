“UCI’s decision to hold BMX World Championships in Baku - another victory of Azerbaijan” (PHOTO)

On Dec. 13, Baku hosted the first meeting of the Organizing Committee of the BMX World Championships to be held June 5-9, 2018 in Azerbaijan’s capital, the country’s Cycling Federation said in a message.

Opening the meeting, Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Organizing Committee Yagub Eyyubov stressed that the decision of the International Cycling Union (UCI) to hold the BMX World Championships June 5-9, 2018 in Baku is another victory of Azerbaijan’s sports policy and another high assessment given by international sports federations to all the work carried out in Azerbaijan, including the success achieved in the field of sports and physical education.

Eyyubov noted that the BMX World Championships will become another important event in the sporting life of Azerbaijan and stressed the importance of full and high-level implementation of the prepared plan of events so that guests who come to Azerbaijan leave the country with pleasant impressions.

He said that the creation of the extended Organizing Committee by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for decent holding of the BMX World Championships in Baku is another vivid example of attention and concern of the head of state for the development of cycling and sports in general.

In turn, Azerbaijan’s deputy minister for taxes, first Vice President of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation Sahib Alakbarov, informed about the work done to prepare for the BMX World Championships.

It was noted that over 30 countries have appealed to participate in the BMX World Championships so far and their number is growing.

Eyyubov stressed importance of mobilizing all forces to hold the competitions at a high level and noted that instructions and recommendations were given to heads of state structures involved in organizing the BMX World Championships.

