Why Iran's oil revenues to decrease next year

2017-12-14 15:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

By Azer Ahmadbayli – Trend:

On December 10, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani introduced the government’s draft budget for the next fiscal year (starting March 20, 2018).

The government’s general budget is estimated at about $105 billion.

The draft budget has projected the government’s oil income at about $28.8 billion, a drop of 10.5 percent compared to the current year’s budget.

By missing a bit more than $3 billion of the oil money, Iranian cash box will not get depleted. Nevertheless, crude is the major source of Iran’s income, and the missing sum is not so small to ignore likely causes, which could be:

Natural drop of production

About 80 percent of Iran’s active fields are in their second half life and lose 8-12 percent of productivity every year. Iran says its old oil fields would lose 0.3 mb/d of productivity during 2017.

However, the country tries to compensate production decline in ageing reservoirs by drilling new wells and increasing gas re-injection. About 0.35 mb/d would be added from new fields, like Azar, oil layer of South Pars, West Karoon block, etc.

Iran’s oil output registered a fall in October by 11,300 barrels per day month-on-month, and stood at 3.823 million barrels per day (mb/d), OPEC said in its latest November report.

Anyway, this reason separately doesn’t look real and decisive in an expected reduction of oil revenues.

Reducing oil output within OPEC+ Agreement

In December of 2016 in Vienna, OPEC together with 11 non-OPEC countries agreed to curtail oil output jointly by 558,000 barrels per day to boost the prices.

Iran was temporarily exempted from the agreement until its oil production would reach pre-sanction levels.