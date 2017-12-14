Germany's protracted attempt to form a new government explained

Germany’s Social Democrats are engaging in some creative thinking to make another four years of governing with Chancellor Angela Merkel palatable to party members, Bloomberg reports.

By suggesting a “cooperation coalition,” SPD head Martin Schulz is pivoting further away from his initial refusal to be Merkel’s junior partner. Yet, rather than a conventional government alliance, it would involve a common agenda with her Christian Democratic-led bloc on a few key policy areas only.

Merkel and Schulz sounded each other out on Wednesday evening without any apparent breakthrough. That puts SPD leaders on the spot to decide on Friday whether to begin exploratory talks on ending almost three months of political stalemate.

How a cooperation coalition would work