Minister: UK invests over $ 27B in Azerbaijan's economy

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.14

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

The United Kingdom has invested over $27 billion in the economy of Azerbaijan.

Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev announced about this at a meeting with Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion of the United Kingdom, co-chair of Joint Intergovernmental Commission (JIC) Baroness Rona Fairhead, the economy ministry reported.

He said that the UK ranks first among foreign investors in Azerbaijan.