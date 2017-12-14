EBRD assists Tajikistan in Promoting safe roads

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) assists Tajikistan in promoting the road safety, the bank reported.

Together with the Eastern Alliance for Safe and Sustainable Transport (EASST) and the Young Generation of Tajikistan (YGT), the Bank is running a road safety media and public awareness campaign in Dushanbe to promote the use of seat belts and highlight the benefits of eco-driving.

"Posters, leaflets and billboards now inundate the city’s streets, illustrating the benefits of wearing a seat belt as well as saving fuel and protecting the environment through eco-driving. Striking video messages are now playing on Tajik television as part of the campaign, showing the fatal consequences of not wearing a seat belt even on short journeys and at low speeds," the bank reported.