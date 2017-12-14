Azerbaijan identified 10 people suspected of ties with foreign services (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

Ten people suspected of having ties with foreign special services with an aim to conduct sabotage and reconnaissance and one person suspected of being in secret cooperation with them were identified in Azerbaijan, according to a 2017 report presented at a meeting in Baku, State Border Service said in a message Dec. 14.

Fuad Alasgarov, assistant to the president of Azerbaijan on military issues and for work with law enforcement agencies, took part in the meeting.

At the meeting, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev, head of the State Border Service, assessed activity of the armed units and other structural subdivisions and highlighted the main tasks facing the State Border Service in 2018.

In 2017, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan established identities of 30 people who participated in military operations in conflict zones abroad, of which five Azerbaijani citizens and two foreigners were detained.

In addition, during 2017, five groups engaged in illegal migration and smuggling, and eight organized criminal groups selling drugs were eliminated.

Story still developing

