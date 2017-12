Kazakhstan coach: Baku is best place to prepare for competitions (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

All conditions have been created at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku to ensure an uninterrupted training process, senior trainer of the East Kazakhstan region in rhythmic gymnastics Anara Zhantasova told reporters on Dec.14.

The coach said that the team arrived in Baku for training, which is aimed at preparing for competitions in Kazakhstan.