Taliban ambush leaves 14 security force members dead

2017-12-14

At least 14 security force members were killed in an ambush by Taliban militants in Helmand in the east of Afghanistan, Helmand Governor Hayatullah Hayat said Thursday, Tolo News reports.

He said the security force members were on a mission in a remote area of the province to arrest drug smugglers when they were attacked by the militant group.

He said security forces did not coordinate with relevant security institutions before heading to the mission.