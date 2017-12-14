AZ EN RU TR
azerbaijan news app
Thumbnail

Azerbaijan, Ukraine to jointly produce rail carriages

2017-12-14 16:22 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Ukraine will establish a joint venture (JV) for the production of railway cars, the Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine reported on Dec.14.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev held a meeting with the leadership of PJSC "Kriukov Carriage Works" in this regard.

During the meeting, deputy director of the plant Igor Manaenkov noted that Azerbaijan actively participates in international transportation.

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər