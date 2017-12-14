Azerbaijan, Ukraine to jointly produce rail carriages

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Ukraine will establish a joint venture (JV) for the production of railway cars, the Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine reported on Dec.14.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev held a meeting with the leadership of PJSC "Kriukov Carriage Works" in this regard.

During the meeting, deputy director of the plant Igor Manaenkov noted that Azerbaijan actively participates in international transportation.