Azerbaijan, Ukraine to jointly produce rail carriages

2017-12-14 16:22 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14
By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:
Azerbaijan and Ukraine will establish a joint venture (JV) for the production of railway cars, the Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine reported on Dec.14.
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev held a meeting with the leadership of PJSC "Kriukov Carriage Works" in this regard.
During the meeting, deputy director of the plant Igor Manaenkov noted that Azerbaijan actively participates in international transportation.